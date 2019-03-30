<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Saturday organised a special prayer session, at the Kano Central Mosque, to pray for Allah’s protection and guidance of the state Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration, as he is about to enter into his second term in office.

The prayer session led by the emir, was attended by all the District Heads, Chief Imam of Kano, distinguished scholars among others. While the governor attended with some members of the State Executive Council, some Special Advisors to the Governor, among others.

Emir Sanusi who took time to explain why it was necessary for forgiveness in anything that has to do with governance and social relationship, insisting that “Misunderstanding is sometime caused by sycophants. It is therefore necessary for us to always pray for Allah’s protection from such elements.”

Sanusi made it clear that, “It is not bad for anyone to hold on to his or her opinion about happenings in the society. But what is necessary and paramount is the fact that after election, all people should come together and see to the successful tenure of government in power.”

It was because of that he deems it necessary that Ganduje administration deserves all necessary support and cooperation for the development of our dear state.

“We must all come together and make Kano greater. We must work hard and pray for the rightful development of our state and the nation in general,” he said.

He prayed that, “May Allah shield us from the handiwork of sycophants from our sides. We shall continue to pray for peace and tranquillity in our dear state. People should understand that, what is most important is for them to pray hard that May Allah help our leaders. And May He give them good advisors.”

In Kano, according to the Emir, there are political leaders, traditional leaders, religious leaders and leaders of the business community. When those leaders come together “…that will also reflect on the society. So we shouldn’t allow for any misunderstanding between these categories of leaders,” he cautions.

Sanusi said, “Whoever wants to create confusion and misunderstanding between these categories of leadership, is somebody who goes astray. This is just it. And such a person doesn’t want the development of our state. In fact he doesn’t love the state at all.”

While calling on the governor to always investigate any story that goes to him, he explains that, sometime people would just fabricate stories and start spreading rumour, with the intention of causing confusion.

“Sometimes some people will do something without your consent. But some individuals will just go ahead and start spreading rumor that it was you who planned for that. While that thing happens without even your knowledge. So we will keep on praying for a peaceful Kano and for a successful tenure Your Excellency,” Emir says.

He prayed for Ganduje to be kind hearted and urged him to be a leader with large heart, who embraces all “…as our leader, ours is to obey and pray for a better and peaceful Kano. It is even Islamic that when one makes mistake, he should apologize,”