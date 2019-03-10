



Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) to be calm while collation of results of the gubernatorial and state Assembly elections are still ongoing.

Ganduje, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, assured that there is no cause for alarm as reports are very positive and encouraging, adding that APC will ultimately emerge winner, God willing.

He, however, reminded supporters of all political parties and the entire people of the state that it is only the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, or its representative, has the mandate to announce results of elections and declare winners.

Ganduje, therefore, urged people to always be law abiding and desist from taking law into their hands and any act capable of breaching peace in the state.

As he expressed strong optimism that the APC will finally emerge victorious, he advised people to wait for the announcement of the final official result from the INEC before embarking on celebrations based on wrong assumptions and falsehood.