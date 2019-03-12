



The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, has assured his teeming supporters of victory in the forthcoming supplementary governorship election in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Yusuf lamented that the election was declared inconclusive by INEC due to irregularities perpetrated by his opponents, which led to over-voting and eventual cancellation of many polling units in the state.

He said that, “Kano people have seen glaringly, that the enemies of democracy who are high-ranking officials of the state government including serving the deputy governor, a commissioner in the state and Nassarawa local government chairman who vandalised an election collation centre with the sole aim of truncating the declaration process to deny PDP victory.”

The governorship candidate, therefore, prayed, “that all election offenders would be charged to court at the earliest possible time to serve as a deterrent to all anti-democracy forces and persons.

“We call on all supporters to remain calm; we are known to be peace lovers and so we shall remain as we are very sure of victory during the rerun,” he also stated.

“Our supporters should not forget that PDP is already leading in the last count of the election and interestingly, the election would take place in the strongest areas of our party,” he stated.

Engineer Yusuf, therefore, appealed to voters in the affected polling areas to come out en masse to cast their votes in favour of PDP.