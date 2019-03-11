



Security has been beefed up in and around the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano, Kano State.

This followed the suspension of collation governorship election results from the Nasarawa Local Government area due to security challenges.

Additional security personnel were deployed along Hajj Camp to forestall any eventuality.

Human and vehicular movement around the area was also restricted as only staff of the commission, journalists, and security personnel were allowed in or out of the place.

Meanwhile, Kano has generally remained calm as some residents were seen going about their normal businesses.

However, some business places including banks opened in the city, but Sabon Gari and Rimi Markets have remained closed.

A resident of Sabon Gari, Mr. Joseph Abdu, said the Sabon Gari market may not open until after INEC had announced the election results.

“The market may not be opened until after the election results have been announced in view of the previous experience,” he said.

Another resident of the area and tyre dealer, Mr. Uche Okonkwo, attributed the delay in the opening of market to the security situation, resulting from the delay in the announcement of the results.

It would be recalled that INEC suspended the collation of election results for Nasarawa local government area, following what it described as security challenges.