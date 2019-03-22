



In a bid to secure and ensure free, fair and credible supplementary election, the Police command in Kano state, Friday urged eligible voters to trek to their various polling units to exercise their franchise.

The command equally said that the movement of motor vehicles, tricycles and all other means of transportation would be restricted across the 44 local government areas on Saturday, during the supplementary election.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said no vehicle, motorcycle or tricycle would be allowed to move between 06:00hrs and 18:00hrs during the election period.

According to the police spokesman, the measure is to ensure free and fair election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission scheduled the election to resolve the winner of the 9 March poll, between incumbent Abdullahi Ganduje and his main challenger, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who is former Governor Rabiu Kwankwanso’s son-in-law.