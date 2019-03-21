



Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would win the Saturday’s supplementary election.

Kwankwaso stressed that Yusuf, who is his son in-law would leverage on his earlier lead during the elections.

He also urged people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully during the Saturday’s governorship supplementary polls.

Kwankwaso made the appeal at the backdrop of a call while the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government that the security agencies in the state should hold him responsible for any security breach in the state.

The government through the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Garba Muhammad, in a statement had said: “It is no longer secret that Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso has seen the March 23 supplementary election as a war he is not ready to lose.

“His recent utterances indicate his ability to incite and cause violence in the state before, during and after the election. It is on record that Senator Kwankwaso has continued to mobilise his followers to cause chaos and mayhem in Kano all in the name of election, even though he is not a candidate in the contest.”

However, Kwankwaso urged people of the state to be peaceful during the election.

A statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Binta Spikin reads: “Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso hereby calls on the people of Kano, cutting across political divides, to conduct themselves peacefully during the oncoming re-run election while voting for the candidate of their choice.

“Kwankwaso believes in Kano and is concerned about the fate of its teeming youths, which informed his people-oriented projects and programmes when he was the governor of Kano.

“He calls on the public to ignore all negative media articles attributes to him, especially those premised on throwing the state into chaos.

“The senator believes that in a free and fair election, PDP would win, as it had previously. Hence, a re-run will not in any way hamper the fortunes of Abba Kabir Yusuf (the PDP governorship candidate).”