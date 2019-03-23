<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Kano State,, Rabiu Bichi, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the ongoing supplementary governorship election in the state with immediate effect.

Bichi made this known on Saturday when he spoke with newsmen.

He said the call was as a result of reported violence in Gama Ward of Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state

He alleged that some political thugs were imported from neighbouring states to cause chaos in the ongoing supplementary elections.

INEC was yet to respond to the call as at press time.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that owing to the violence in the area, some journalists were almost lynched.

The Agency said the incident occurred Suntulma Primary School in Gama Ward.

The newsmen who were in the area to monitor the exercise were chased out of the place by hoodlums.

The re-run election is being conducted to decide the winner between two candidates – Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 1,014,477 votes, and incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, who got 987,810 votes — in the first poll conducted on March 9.

The margin between the candidates stood at 26,655 votes in favour of Kabir-Yusuf.