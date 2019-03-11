



Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended indefinite collation of Nasarawa local government area, following criminal destruction of electoral materials by suspected thugs.

Results of 43 local council areas had already declared. Incumbent Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 29 local government and Eng. Abba Kabiru Yusuf held firm in 14 local government areas declared so far.

With the inconclusive results, the PDP candidate maintain strong lead with a difference of 6,608 votes.

The results of Nasarawa local government which is now a subject of controversy among the PDP and the APC has been delayed following cancellation of some polling units in Gama ward.

Speaking to reporters at INEC collation center, about 4:00 a.m.the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, Professor Riskuwa Shehu Arabu said the reason behind the suspension of the collation of the result of Nasarawa local government followed a disturbing reports of electoral violence.

According to him, ” We have received a disturbing reports of destructing of results collation of Nasarawa local Governorship polls by some people which laid to the destruction of some of the result sheets”.

Professor Riskuwa noted that INEC could continue with the collation and final declaration of the result due to the commotion that obstructed the compilation of the results.

He explained that INEC has resolved to referred to it primary and secondary data from the polling units and wards that will confirm those that will be acceptable within the electoral act.

The INEC REC maintained that the process will be carried out together with the party agents to ensure transparency that the will see to the regeneration of the Nasarawa local government results.