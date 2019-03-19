



The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has charged security agencies and residents to hold Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso responsible for any breach of peace during and after the March 23 governorship rerun election in the state.

It stated this while expressing worry over inciting comments allegedly credited to Kwankwaso, ahead of the supplementary election.

The state chapter of the party said the former governor of the State has continued to mobilize his followers to cause chaos.

Their claim was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, who doubles as the Chairman, Publicity Committee, Kano APC Campaign Organization, Malam Muhammad Garba.

“It is no longer secret that Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has seen the March 23 supplementary election as a war he is not ready to lose. His recent utterances indicate his ability to incite and cause violence in the state before, during and after the elections.

“It is on record that Senator Kwankwaso has continued to mobilize his followers to cause chaos and mayhem in Kano all in the name of election, even though he is not a candidate in the contest”.

“It is pertinent at this crucial period to draw the attention of the Federal Government and security agencies to recent inciting comments credited to Senator Kwankwaso, calling for war and violence before, during and after the elections.”