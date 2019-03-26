<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A coalition of civil society organisations, Coalition for Electoral Advancement (CEA), has said that the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in the March 23 supplementary poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) followed the Electoral Act and guidelines of the commission.

The CEA, made up of the Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR), Society for Gender Equity (SGE) and Network for Onward Nigeria Equality (NeON), said in Abuja on Monday that any aggrieved party should seek legal recourse, rather than foment trouble.

Isa Yaro, the group’s National Coordinator, and Priye Briggs, Director of Information, said at a news briefing that Ganduje worked for his victory, which should not be overshadowed by a few peoples’ idea of what the law said.

The coalition noted that while there were “little skirmishes, expected in electoral process, which was resolved quickly by the police, some mischief makers have sought to hold on to it even when it is unlike some places like Benue where a collation officer was shot dead to create tension.”

They called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in Kano State not to cause the breakdown of law and order, rather if they were dissatisfied by the conduct of the electoral process to seek legal recourse, which they were entitled to.

“But, it is more important for them to realise that power comes from God, therefore, even the idea of a legal challenge is unnecessary and waste of time. It will be more helpful if they join hands with His Excellency Dr. Ganduje to help him continue with his incredible delivery of infrastructure and social services to the people of Kano state,” they stated.