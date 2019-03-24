<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Incumbent governor of Kano State Umar Ganduje has won the supplementary election held in the state on Saturday.

Ganduje, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, polled a total of 45, 876 while his challenger Abba Yusuf of the People’s Democratic Party had 10, 231 votes.

Only 57, 777 voters were accredited for the election out of the possible 131, 073 registered voters, the returning officer for the election Professor Bello B. Shehu said.

The election was held in 207 polling units across 75 wards in 28 local government areas of the state.

Bello declared the first ballot held on March inconclusive after the margin between Yusuf, who was in the lead, and Ganduje was lower than the number of votes cancelled.

Yusuf polled a total of 1,014,474 votes ahead of Ganduje who garnered 987, 819 votes. The margin was 26,655 votes while a total number of 100,873 votes were cancelled.

The cumulative figures for both the inconclusive election and the supplementary election show that APC polled 1,033, 695 ahead of PDP with 1, 024, 713.