All Progressives Congress candidate in the 2019 Kano governorship elections is leading with 45,876 votes garnered, as against PDP’s total scores.
The following is the final results as announced by INEC, while the final declaration of winner is being awaited:
Total registered voters: 131,073
Accredited Voters: 57,777
APC: 45,876
PDP: 10,239
Valid Votes: 56,407
Rejected Votes: 1,100
Total votes cast: 57,507
