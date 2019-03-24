<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Results of the Kano supplementary election from 26 local government areas so far collated indicated that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 34,969 votes while the main opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polls 6,602.

The difference at the moment stance at 28,367 votes against the previous PDP’s 26,655 as the difference of 1,712 votes stand out as APC votes.

At the time of filing in this reports, two local government areas, Gama ward in Nassarawa and Kibiya local government areas are still being awaited.

The INEC collation officer for the Kano rerun election, Professor Bello Shehu, is expected to announce the final results for the two awaited local government areas in due course and subsequently declare the winner.