



Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday, expressed confidence that he would garner more votes than what President Muhammadu Buhari secured in Kano.

Shortly after casting his vote at his Ganduje Chikin Gari polling unit at about 10.30 am, Ganduje also commended INEC officials for not only arriving on time but for the prompt delivery of the required sensitive and non-sensitive materials.

Similarly, Ganduje expressed satisfaction that the electorate conducted themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner, adding that the turnout of voters was very impressive.

In order to ensure overwhelming victory, Ganduje charged his party members to deliver their various constituencies, assuring that he would secure a second term mandate, following his even distribution of the dividends of democracy in the state.

Earlier, when our reporter visited Charanchi polling unit at Diso Registration area, the turnout was also impressive, as voters patiently waited on the queue to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

However, at Mogwam polling unit, the turnout was unimpressive, as voters trickled in to cast their votes.

Security operatives were present in all the polling units visited but no arrests were made as of the time of filing this report.