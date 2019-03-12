



The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Tuesday appealed to residents to remain calm over Saturday’s inconclusive governorship election.

He told them to avoid rumours over the development as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) works toward rectifying grey areas.

The Emir urged them to avoid unguided statements that may plunge the state into chaos.

Muhammad Sanusi II made the call while addressing reporters at his palace to douse the tension.

He said the inconclusive verdict on the election shouldn’t make residents embark on violence or destructive activities.

Newsmen observed prior to declaration of the governorship election as inconclusive, there was apprehension in the ancient city as schools and markets were closed down for fear of possible breakdown of law and order.

But the Emir said: “The law empowers only INEC to announce results of election and that should be respected.

“Therefore, those sharing results not released by the electoral body should stop it.

“INEC is the only body accorded the power under the law to announce election results and it has done that announcing the election as inconclusive, hence, there will be re-run.”

He urged politicians not to heat up the polity with comments that can create chaos, adding “politicians should not see elections as war but rather a contest that should be conducted in friendly atmosphere.”

The Emir appreciated the security agents for their efforts of sustaining peace in the state before, during and after the election.

He praised the Commissioner of Police, Wakili Mohammed, and his men for maintaining the peace.