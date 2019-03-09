



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kano State has confirmed arresting a politician in Kano over alleged vote buying, but declined to name the suspect.

A reliable source at the agency told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday on condition of anonymity that the suspect was arrested at about 1 p.m at Chediya Uku polling unit, Gwagwarwa ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The source said the suspect was currently in detention assisting operatives in their investigation.

“We will not disclose the identity of the suspect until after investigation which is ongoing now,’’ the source said.

However, an eye witness told NAN that the suspect was arrested after a female EFCC operative who was at the polling unit allegedly video recorded the suspect while giving electorate money.

“The suspect is a former councillor of the local government area,” the source said.

The source said shortly after alerting her office, the EFCC operatives numbering about six stormed the polling unit in a Toyota Hilux and arrested the suspect.