



The Kano State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Rabiu Bichi, has urged the INEC returning officer for the governorship elections to declare the party and it’s candidate, winner of Saturday’s polls to ease the tension in the state.

Bichi said this while speaking to the media after a briefing by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, in Kano on Monday.

He said, “The REC has told everyone that the results of 10 out of the eleven wards of Nasarawa are ready.

“Everybody has the results, he can make the return and we can go and have the rerun in the remaining one ward later on.

“This is necessary to ease tension in the state. Everybody knows the PDP has won this election.”