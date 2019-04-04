<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Governorship/National and State Houses of Assembly petition Tribunal has been inaugurated in Kano on Thursday by Justice Nayai Aganaba who is the Chairman of the Election Petition Tribunal.

The Chairman of the tribunal who inaugurated a three man committee comprising of his humble self, and two other members, namely; justice Ashu Augustine Ewah and Mustapha Tijjani assured that there would be no external influence in dispensing Justice to all the election petition before them.

Aganaba admonished all the lawyers involved to conduct themselves in accordance to the ethics of the profession stressing that they should not be carried away by emotions during proceedings adding that “ as you see these politicians they are all friends jumping from one party to another.

We the lawyers should be cautious not to get too much involved and be left stranded at the end of the day creating enmity between ourselves the lawyers”

He warned that the tribunal is not a tea party but a serious business as such there should be no acrimony where senior lawyers will openly engage each other in open quarrel.

He craved the indulgence of the lawyers to cooperate with each other and have mutual respect which is essential to the profession so that we would not encourage exchange of words across the bar.

The Chairman of the Kano Chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Musa Lawal Abdullahi assured the tribunal of their maximum support during the proceedings and would avoid anything that would bring about unnecessary delay.”

“ we the lawyers in Kano have assured him that we would do our very best to ensure that we are not going to do anything that would derail or delay their sittings.

In fact, we are going to give them our maximum support so that all the cases can be dealt with within the stipulated time”

However, the there are 33 cases before the tribunal comprising of 11 House of Representatives, and 22 State House of Assembly so far as petitions of that of the Governorship election is yet to be filed before the tribunal.

The tribunal has only 180 days to attend to all election petitions brought before it by aggrieved Political Parties or their candidates.