Kano State Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, has expressed dismay over what he described as open attack on his person by PDP thugs in Dala local government area of the state.

Garba, who narrated his ordeal to the Press in the state capital, yesterday, said he was out to monitor the conduct of the re-run election in some local government areas when he ran into some angry thugs in Dala local government area, who attacked his vehicle to the extent of breaking his windscreen.

He said most of his attackers were all PDP supporters who were out to unleash terror on any targetted victim.

Similarly, he said the thugs attacked the current commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Aminu Da’amu and Alhaji Liti Kulkul, an elder in the party, all in Dala local government area of the state.

He said he narrowly escaped death due to help from security operatives that came to his rescue.