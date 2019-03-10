



The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano state is now leading in eight out of the ten Local Government councils, with PDP having two as announced at the INEC collation centre in Kano.

Dr. Shehu Usman-Yahaya, collation officer for Governorship election said in Madobi Local Government Area (LGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has Scored 24,491, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 24,309 votes.

He added that the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) candidate which came third in the race in Makoda, Alhaji Salihu Sagir-Takai had also scored 425 votes.

Also, the returning officer for Makoda Local Government Area, Prof. Aliyu Suleiman said that the APC candidate, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has scored 22,788, and PDP candidate, Alhaji Abba Kabir, scored 9,253.

According to Suleiman, the PRP candidate has scored 761 votes.

In Bebeji LGA, the collation and Returning officer for the Governorship election, Prof. Ibrahim Barde announced that the APC candidate has scored 17,418, and PDP scored 18,533 while PRP got 788 votes.

Dr. Mohammed Yusha’u, the Returning Officer for Kunchi LGA for gubernatorial election said the APC candidate had garned 16,159, while PDP got 13,171, with PRP having scored 270 votes .

In Danbatta LGA, the Returning Officer Prof. Abubakar salisu, announced that the APC candidate led with 24,686, defeating the PDP candidate who scored 18,696, leaving PDP to struggle with 2,793.

In Karaye LGA, the returning officer, Prof. Bello Idris Tijani, announced that the APC scored 18,770, beat the PDP candidate who got 17,163, while PRP managed with 383 votes.

In Kibiya LGA,the returning officer,Prof. Isa Garba said that PDP got 17,373,leaving APC with 15,760,while PRP was left with 250 votes.

While in Albasu LGA, the APC garnered 25,358 votes, PDP got 17,373,with PRP having 347 votes, as announced by the returning officer, Prof Mustafa Bichi.

In Garko LGA, the returning officer, Prof. Abdulsam and Umar Jibiya, announced that APC scored 16,952,while PDP has12,295 votes,as PRP scored 4,204 votes.