The People Democratic party (PDP) in Kano has vowed not to endorse the results of Saturday’s supplementary election.

Speaking after the collation, acting chairman of the party Alhaji Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi said the results were doctored as there was no election on Saturday.

Also speaking, member representing Dala federal constituency Honourable Ali Madakin Gini observed that the affected Gama Ward in Nasarawa local government witnessed violence.

He also alleged that thugs denied PDP members their right to vote.

Responding to the allegations, Senator representing Kano North Senatorial Constituency on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Barau Jibrin called on the aggrieved parties to seek redress at the tribunal.

According to him, “the collation started from Ward to the local government level and it’s from there that all complaints are to be made, not at the state collation center after all agents have given their assent to the results.