The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday prayed the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano State to set aside the contempt proceedings filed by the Peoples Democratic Party against the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Riskuwa Shehu.

Newsmen report that the PDP, prayed the tribunal to prosecute Shehu, for allegedly disobeying an order to grant the petitioners access to inspect and photocopy election materials used during the March 23 Governorship election.

Newsmen report that the tribunal on May 7, granted the petitioners access to inspect and photocopy election materials used during the March 23 election.

The Counsel to INEC, Mr Adedayo Adedeji, prayed the tribunal to dismiss the application filed by the petitioners as it lacked merit and was incompetent.

Adedeji filed a motion to set aside the contempt proceedings that were initiated by the petitioners and also filed a preliminary objection urging the court to strike out the Petitions.

Counsel to Abdullahi Ganduje, Aliyu Umar, SAN, also prayed the tribunal to strike out the petition for lack of merit.

Earlier, the Counsel to the petitioners, Adebayo Owomolo, had made an application for withdrawal of two applications out of the five motions filed before the tribunal.

In her ruling, Justice Halima Mohammed announced the adoption of all petitions and counter-affidavits filed by the petitioners.

She adjourned the case until July 13, for ruling on the pending application and continuation of hearing.