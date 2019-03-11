



Rabiu Bichi, Chairman, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to declare the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Abba Kabir, winner to avoid eruption of violence.

The PDP chairman made the warning on Monday while briefing newsmen on the suspension of the governorship election result collation by the INEC.

According to Bichi, “the election has been won by our candidate therefore the INEC should declare our candidate as the winner because we have scored the highest votes.

“We have no problems with the recalling of the Nassarawa results, but we should be declared winners with the already results at hand.

“If you declare us winner, and later you don’t get the results for Nassarawa you can go for supplementary elections, but you should just declare us winners final.’’

Bichi said the INEC had set a bad precedence adding that it should give the party its mandate to avoid problems.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the electoral body had suspended the collation of the results at the early hours of Monday due to security challenges at the Nasarawa Local Government collation centre.

NAN also recalled that the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in Kano announced that some hoodlums attacked the centre, disrupted the collation and tore the result sheet.

According to him, the commission will re-generate the results from its primary and secondary data base and verify its authenticity with the party agents.

Arabi-Shehu had emphasised his assurances of bringing out the final results from Nassarawa Local Government to declare the winner of the elections.

The INEC commissioner assured the political parties and people of the state that nobody would temper with the original results stored in its database.

“Our Primary and Secondary Sources entered in 10 wards of the Nassarawa local government results.

“Therefore, I assure you that the results are intact and we are going to recall them and in the presence of party agents announce them,” he assured.