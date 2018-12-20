The immediate past Deputy Governor of Kano State, Hafiz Abubakar, is set to return to the All Progressives Congress.

This is coming four months after he resigned as Deputy Governor and quit the party.

Those that will also be in the return train to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party are Aminu Dabo, Hon. Bala Gwagwarwa, Senator Isa Zarewa, Engr. Muazu Magaji and Alhaji Babangida Sulen Garo.

The decampees are members of the Kwakwasiya political movement led by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

A pointer to the return of the former Deputy Governor to the APC was that the media aide to Governor Abdulllahi Ganduje tweeted the names of the decampees on his Twitter handle.

It was gathered that Abubakar was returning to the APC because of his failure to secure the PDP governorship ticket for Kano State.

He latter joined Peoples Redemption Party to secure the governorship ticket of the party.