Barely 24 hours after the impeachment of the Kano State Speaker, Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Atta, the State’s Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, has alleged threat to his life, as well as plans to impeach him.

Professor Hafiz Abubakar petitioned the Police and the State Security Service, over what he described as threat to his life, as well as plans to impeach him.

In the petition, addressed to the Kano State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, copied to the Assistant Inspector-General in Charge of Zone One and the State Director of SSS, the deputy governor, prayed for the deployment of more security operatives around him.

Among others, he accused the state government of disbursing funds to mobilize youths from the 44 Local Government Areas of the State to protest against his continued stay in office.

A loyalist to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the deputy governor has for quite some time being at loggerheads, with the State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.