The former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, along with 10 of his former aides Tuesday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano.

Hafiz, who announced his defection at a ceremony organised by the Kwankwasiyya loyalists held at Mambayya House in Kano, said he decided to defect to PDP in compliance with his godfather, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who defected to the opposition party last week.

A former Special Adviser attached to the Deputy Governor’s Office at the state Government House, Mr. Hafiz Ahmed Bichi, who is among the 10 Senior Special Advisers (SSAs), who resigned from their posts Monday, confirmed the development to reporters on Tuesday.

He attributed their actions to the unresolved dispute between the state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying since their leader (Kwankwaso) had left the party for the PDP, they have no choice than to follow suit.