Following the resignation of the erstwhile Deputy Governor of Kano state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, on Sunday, many contestants have expressed their interest in replacing him.

Sources close to the Kano State Government House, disclosed that so far, about five contestants are in the forefront of the race to become the next Deputy Governor.

Prominent among them, according to our investigation, include, the incumbent Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who was a one-time National president of the NUJ, as well an age-long ally of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who hails from Kano Central, the same constituency with the former Deputy Governor.

Others include the recently reinstated Speaker of the House of Assembly, Kabiru Al-hassan Rurum, the ousted Speaker, Abdullahi Yusuf Ata and Abdullahi Abbas, the state APC Chairman, as well as Sheikh Ibrahim Khaliel, who is said to be favoured by the Kano Ulama group, a formidable pressure group in Kano politics.

Also, it was learnt that victory may likely sway to Muhammad Garba, who apart from being a long-standing ally of Ganduje, was also very vocal against Kwankwaso.

All the four with, the exception of Rurum are from Kano Central Senatorial District, same as Hafiz, while Rurum is from Kano South Senatorial District, which is the same constituency, with the current Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

However, it should be recalled that the relationship between Ganduje and his erstwhile deputy, Professor Hafiz Abubakar had become frosty barely one year after taking oath of office.

Furthermore, it was learnt that Hafiz was alleged to have been sidelined, a situation that informed his decision to throw in the towel on Sunday.