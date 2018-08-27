Kano State Government, yesterday, lamented that it was still battling to clear the N350 billion debt left behind by the immediate past government of Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

The Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Muhammad Garba, who gave the figure at a press conference in Kano, described Kwankwaso’s debt as a huge embarrassment to Kano State.

He said: “Such debts cut across contracts for construction of projects such as uncompleted fly-overs, roads, among others, including the controversial scholarship scheme of Kano students sent to study in universities abroad and those enrolled in five private universities in the country. This scholarship debt alone amounts to over N15 billion.

“There is no need engaging in unnecessary war-of-words with Senator Kwankwaso and those he described as ‘his blind followers’ because the good people of Kano and, indeed, Nigerians already know their antics.

“More so, the growing unease in their already divided Kwankwasiyya camp as the 2019 elections approach confirms the fact that they have lost political relevance. It is also unfortunate that whenever they want to deceive the public, they keep on mentioning failed projects of the Kwankwaso administration.

“They claimed that Kwankwaso built 26 skills acquisition institutes. The question is: how many out of all the 26 institutes functioned 100 percent while he was in office? None! Some empowerment programmes such as the Lafiya Jari health programme were not sustained during Kwankwaso’s administration because of lack of transparency on the part of those that handled it.

“How many of the fly-overs constructed by Kwankwaso were completed before the end of his tenure? How many of those fly-overs were constructed in accordance with standards that befit an emerging megacity like Kano contractors handling the projects were not duly mobilized. The said fly-overs were abandoned, all of which were inherited by Ganduje’s administration, and are being constructed in line with the policy of continuity.”