Kano State House of Assembly’s Speaker, Abdullahi Attah, has been impeached.

A new speaker, Alhassan Rurum, has since been elected and sworn in.

Other principal officers of the house were also sacked with successors, elected and sworn in immediately.

Attah was accused of incompetence and failure to protect legislators’ interest in May’s All Progressives Congress (APC) poll.

The lawmakers had earlier attempted to impeach the Speaker in May. But the attempt led to an uproar and the assembly complex was sealed by Nigeria Police Force.

The Assembly then went on a recess until June 30 to observe the Muslim Ramadan fast.

Before the assembly was sealed, 24 lawmakers had already signed an impeachment notice. That number grew to 27 on Monday.