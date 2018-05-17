A new set of principal officers would emerge, on Thursday, at the Kano State House of Assembly as part of the resolutions reached between the two disputing factions of the House.

Briefing the media, on Wednesday night, leader of the 24 member opposition faction, Hon. Jabiru Alhassan Forum, said that it was agreed for Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Attta should retain his position as Speaker at the meeting presided by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He added that from their faction, it was resolved that he should resume as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

According to him, Hon. Bello But is to serve as Majority Leader while Hon. Nappa Babba Dan Agundi is to take over as the Chief Whip.

He explained that Hon. Sanusi Usman Batista is to serve as Deputy Majority Leader while adding that Hon Ayuba Labaran Durum is to serve as Majority Whip.

He explained that they accepted the path of peace and reconciliation as part of their respect for the Governor and their respect for the supremacy of their party.

He said the resolutions of their meetings would be implemented on Thursday.