Six pro-Kwankwasiyya All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers at the Kano State House of Assembly are expected to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the resignation of the Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, on Sunday.

A former special adviser attached to the Deputy Governor’s Office at the state Government House, Mr. Hafiz Ahmed Bichi, who is among the 10 senior special advisers (SSAs) that tendered their resignation letters on Monday, confirmed the development to reporters in Kano on Tuesday.

Bichi said that the 10 SSAs and the six lawmakers have concluded the defection arrangements and are even lobbying for more lawmakers in the House to defect with the former deputy governor.

He attributed their actions to the unresolved dispute between the state Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying since their leader (Kwankwaso) had left the party for the PDP, they have no choice than to follow suit.

However, one of the former aides, Dr Abdullahi Zubairu Chula, who addressed the press Tuesday on behalf of his aggrieved colleagues, said their decision was informed by their desire to join their leader and former deputy governor of the state, Prof. Abubakar.

Chula, who was the special adviser on non-governmental organisation, said among those who also resigned were: Shamsu Aliyu Samanja (SSA on Public Affairs) and Alhaji Hafizu Bichi (Special Adviser attached to the Deputy Governor’s office).

He also said: “We decided to resign because our leader, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, has also left the government.”

Others are: Dr Bakari Ado Hussaina (Special Adviser on Education), Alhaji Nagoda (Special Adviser on Grave yard), Habibu Abubakar (Senior Special Assistant) and Idris Salisu Rogo (SSA attached to the Deputy Governor’s office).

The rest are: Usman Kassim Bichi (Special Assistant to Deputy Governor on Education), Hafizu Alkali Jingau (PA at Deputy Governor’s office), Shamsu Kura (Special Adviser Media) and Rukayya Jibrin (Senior Special Assistant on Drugs).

He said all the 10 aides had since forwarded their resignation letters to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).