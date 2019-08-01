<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State has announced the suspension of Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa from the party following allegations of anti-party activities.

Hon. Kofa, a leading campaign manager for the Speaker of the House of Representatives who Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency, was suspended on the recommendation of a seven-man committee which purportedly sat and reviewed a petition against him by a concerned party faithful.

A press statement signed by the Chairman of the party’s faction in Bebeji, Alhaji Sulaiman Sabo Gwarmai, accused the lawmaker of engaging in a number of anti-party activities contrary to the provisions of the APC Constitution.

The statement indicated that Kofa was found to have contravened the Provisions of Article 21, Paragraph A (ii) (v) and (vii) of the constitution of the party.

The statement urged the state APC Executive Committee to endorse the suspension and to proceed to recommend to the National Executive Council for the lawmaker’s outright expulsion from the party.

Hon. Kofa, who has been having a running battle with some members of the APC in Kano following his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari years ago, could not be reached for comment.