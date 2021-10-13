Kano APC one big united family – interim chairman

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the inter Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday said the party under his leadership in the state is one big united family.

Abdullahi Abbas who spoke in Kano against a petition submitted to the national headquarters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) by the Joint Stakeholders Forum of the party dismissed the cry of marginalisation within the leadership of the party.

The interim party leader said “the petitioners are part of the party and they won elections to their various positions under the same family platform.

He explained “we carry everyone along in the party. They are all witnesses to this fact because they won the election under the party platform with or without these delegates.

“All the delegates were voted for from the wards and they are our people. We see those from Kano Central as the people of Shekarau, those from Kano North are Barau’s people, those from Kano South are for Kabiru Gaya, while everybody in the state is for the governor.

“So we don’t have any problem in our midst. We have no problem with anybody, whosoever wins election from among us is ok. Whatever the case election is taking place and everyone is entitled to contest if he so desires.

“The sale of forms was closed on the 11th and contestants from all factions have purchased the forms and are going to contest. We are one family” he said.

The Joint Stakeholders Forum who signed the petition to the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CEPC) at the APC National Headquarters include among others,

Former governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, Hon Tijjani Abdulqadir Jobe, Hon Nasiru Abdua Nasarawa and Hon Sha’aban Sharada among others had on Wednesday stormed the party national headquarters where the submitted signed petition.

They resolved in their meeting that they will resist any attempt by the state party leadership to carry out state congress in a manner that will impose party officers on members.