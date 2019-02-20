



A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and strong ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, has said that, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is desperate to be president of Nigeria.

He also said that Atiku Abubakar has bribed Muslim and Christian clerics across the country.

Muhammad who based his allegation on the recent disclosure by the Chairman Voice of Northern Nigeria Christian Movement, Pastor Kalamu Musa Dikwa, that clerics were given N7 billion bribe, however, said that those hell-bent on corruption should go on exile, as Buhari will come after them.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, Muhammad said, “Most frightening and daunting of Atiku’s desperation to occupy the presidential villa is manifest in his bribe of Christian and Muslim clerics across Nigeria.”

According to him, “the Chairman Voice of Northern Nigeria Christian Movement, Pastor Kalamu Musa Dikwa, confirmed that clerics were given money. What is surprising is that, they are saying they gave money to Christian clerics, but they did not mention the amount they gave to Muslim clerics. They gave the Christian clerics N7 billion on the 26th January, 2019.

“The issue wanted to cause confusion among the clerics, because the following day, the Muslim clerics were given N12 billion,” he said.

The APC chieftain also alleged that, there is international and local gang-up against the President, which he said will fail, because the masses of Nigeria are with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, unlike former President Goodluck Jonathan who failed due to such International gang-up in 2015, President Buhari will come out stronger, because he is incorruptible.

He highlighted the achievements of President Buhari, to include the resuscitation of the railway system, dredging of the Baro Port and Anchor Borrowers project among others.