



Ahmed Hassan-Jumare, a former speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives seat, has lost to a first timer, Muktar Shehu-Ladan, of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Hassan-Jumare was speaker of the state Assembly from 2013 to 2015.

Declaring the results in Makarfi, headquarters of Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the returning officer, Prof. Tijjani Abubakar, declared that the APC got 59,495 votes while PDP scored 35,126 votes.

Abubakar said the total registered votes stood at 104,026, while 51,555 votes were recorded.

“I, Prof Tijjani Abubakar, the returning officer, Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency, the candidate of APC, Muktar Shehu Ladan, having scored highest number of votes and satisfied the requirement of the law is declared winner,” Abubakar declared.

Other results announced by the returning officer indicated that at the senatorial election, APC got 61,847 votes and PDP had 32,183 votes, while in the Presidential election APC polled 67,181 votes against the PDP’s 26,191 votes.