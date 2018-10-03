



Sen. Danjuma Laah on Wednesday picked the PDP ticket to seek re-election to represent his Kaduna South Senatorial constituency.

Laah, the only PDP senator in the North-West geo-political zone, polled 592 votes to defeat his only challenger, Rep. Adams Jagaba, who got 353 votes in the election that had nine invalid votes.

Announcing the result of the election in Kafanchan, the Returning Officer, Alhaji Balarabe Sani Garba, said that a total of 972 delegates were accredited for the election that started in the midnight.

He thanked the delegates for being orderly throughout the exercise, and also lauded the patience of the aspirants.

If elected in the general elections in February next year, Laah would be the first senator to be returned in the senatorial zone that had always presented a fresh face after every four years.

The zone, which elected Group Capt. Haruna Aziz (rtd), in 1999, brought Mr Isaiah Balat in 2003, and replaced him with Caleb Zagi in 2007.

Sen. Zagi was displaced by Sen. Nenadi Usman in 2011, who also gave way to Laah in 2015.