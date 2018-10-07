



The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Bantex, has picked the All Progressives Congress ticket for Kaduna South Senatorial District following a landslide victory at the primary election held in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Gabriel Iduseri, declared Bantex the winner.

He polled a total of 2,287 votes against Caleb Zegi, former Peoples Democratic Party senator, who scored 268 votes.

Speaking shortly in an interview after the exercise, Bantex expressed gratitude to the delegates and assured of a responsive and responsible representation, if elected at the general election.

He harped on the erroneous narratives making the rounds in Southern Kaduna, especially as it bothers on religious and ethnic divides, and promised to reverse the ugly trend in the overall interest of the zone and the state at large.