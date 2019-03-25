<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Some residents of Rigasa area of Kaduna State have urged Gov Nasir El-rufai, to create more jobs and give priority to girl-child education in the state.

The residents who made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that the youth unemployment rate in the state was not only on the rise but worrisome.

Ibrahim Musa while commending Kaduna residents on peaceful elections, advised the governor to look into the problem of the masses who voted massively for him in the just concluded Governorship elections.

“Most of our youths are jobless that is why we are calling on the government to empower them with skills, capital or job to avoid restiveness, ’he said.

Another resident, Hassan Ganta, urged the government to place the interest of the people above personal interest, adding that only youth empowerment would address the challenge of social vices in the state.

Also, Abubakar Muhammad, chairman, New Idea Youth Movement, urged the state governor to continue with the good work he had started, praying to God to give him the strength to do more.

Muhammad, who noted that Rigasa had experienced tremendous development in the past three years by the state government, urged the government to establish a female boarding secondary school in the area.

Aisha Muhammad, another resident stressed the need for the state government to empower the women in view of the vital role they played in the just concluded governorship elections in the state.

“The government should give priority attention to women especially in the areas of political appointments and jobs creation, among others,’’ she said.