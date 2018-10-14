



Indications have emerged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State is facing imminent crisis prompted by the tussle between Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who was one of the party’s presidential aspirants in the just concluded primaries, and former governorship aspirant, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi.

Apparently, both senators are reported to be battling over the party’s senatorial ticket for Kaduna North, ahead of 2019 polls.

Sources told our correspondent that the interest of Makarfi, the immediate past national chairman of PDP, and incumbent senator representing the zone, Hunkuyi, lost presidential and governorship primaries and now want to clinch the senatorial ticket. This however, has left the party divided in the state and at the national secretariat.

One of the party’s sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the two powerful political gladiators depended on the senatorial seat as an alternative to save their future political career.

Itwas learnt that attempts to ask senator Hunkuyi to step down for Makarfi have failed.

Meanwhile, Kaduna North senatorial aspirant under PDP, Ahmad Rufai Shehu, has gone to court to restrain the party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting the nomination of either Makarfi or Hunkuyi without conducting primary election.