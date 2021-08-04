Kaduna: PDP condemns recurring postponement of council election

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has decried the shifting of local government election in the state for the third time, by the State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM).

The party said in a statement on Wednesday after its State Working Committee meeting that the commission should stop being influenced by external forces and face its mandate with all seriousness.

The statement signed by Abraham Katoh, the party’s Publicity Secretary, said that the commission should not have fixed any date for the election when it knew that it lacked the capacity to do so.

It noted that KADSIECOM had initially scheduled the election to hold on June 4, but later shifted it to Aug. 14, and now Sept. 4.

“The commission had yet again, rescheduled the elections for 4th Sept. 2021, still not certain of the functional state of her equipment,” it added.

The PDP frowned against the recurring development and urged the commission to carry out it’s duty without any external interference, so that it would gain the confidence of the citizenry.

Newsmen report that the commission announced a shift of the election on Monday, citing the late arrival of batteries for the electronic voting machines it will deploy for the polls.