Five governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State on Friday passed vote of no confidence on the party’s State Chairman, Hassan Hyat, for allegedly favouring a particular aspirant ahead of the party’s primaries.

The aspirants, who addressed a press conference in Kaduna under the Forum of PDP Governorship Aspirants, kicked against the alleged imposition of the one of the aspirants by some members of the State Working Committee.

The forum’s aspirants were Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Sidi, Ramalan Yero, Muhammed Sani-Bello and Dr. Shuaibu Idris-Mikati.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants, Ahmed Maiyaki, head of Media team for Sani-Sidi, said the stand of the forum was for the love and progress of the party in the state.

The five governorship aspirants appealed to the party’s national leadership to take charge of affairs in the state to avoid crisis during the primary elections.

They said: “The forum deems it a duty to intimate the national leadership of our great party, teeming party members, supporters and the general public on the following concerns:

“Prior to and after losing the 2015 general elections, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) had never been a more ‘cherished bride’ with the prospects of winning almost all the elective posts in Kaduna State than now with more people willing to join and participate actively in rescuing our state and the nation at large.

“As democrats, the Forum insists that power must truly return to the people through open and transparent process anchored on internal democratic process in our great party.

“The forum also observed with dismay the deliberate attempt to subvert the democratic process ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries slated for the 28th of September, 2018.

“The Forum condemns strongly the activities of the Kaduna State Chairman of our Party, Hon Felix Hassan Hyet, who has openly attached himself to one of the gubernatorial aspirants, which is against the norm and the principle of fair play.”

The forum accused the state party chairman of openly working against the aspirations of the other gubernatorial aspirants in favour of his ‘anointed candidate’.

The aspirants claimed that the chairman had been promised the position of a running mate to the favoured aspirant.

They said: “After the recent congresses in which ad-hoc delegates were elected, the State Chairman threw caution to the wind by tempering with delegate lists of several Local Governments areas sent to the State Party Secretariat to the advantage of his ‘anointed one’.

“There is great tension in the State as a result of the partiality of the Party Chairman; whereby the bright prospects of ‘bringing back’ Kaduna State to the PDP is in jeopardy.

“Forum further notes the attempt by the Party Chairman to surreptitiously foist the preferred candidate using a certain group called “Southern Kaduna Stakeholders Chairmen Forum.

“This act is capable of destabilising the party and its prospect in the 2019 polls and undermining the efforts of the aspirants to find consensus among themselves.

“In view of the above, the Forum humbly requests the National leadership of our great party to take full charge of the Party’s activities in Kaduna State, in order to rescue the situation and restore the confidence of majority of Party members and loyalists in the state once more.

“The Forum also called on teeming party members, delegates and supporters to resist all attempts to subvert democratic process and vote for aspirants of their choice.

“The Forum wishes to reassure all that discussions are ongoing to reach a consensus among the aspirants.”