<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to waste its time and resources appealing the tribunal judgement which upheld Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s reelection.

They advised the leading opposition party to rather go and prepare for the 2023 general elections.

The APC chieftains made the call on Saturday in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state while celebrating Governor El-Rufai’s victory at the tribunal.

Speaking at the occasion, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Ibrahim Bello Rigachikun, said the PDP petition was thrown out of the tribunal both in Kaduna governorship and the presidential elections, because they could not prove their allegations of irregularities.

According to him, “in the court of law, if you don’t have any substance, there is no need to fight. So, the PDP don’t have a case, they should just go and start preparing for 2023, instead of wasting their time to appeal the tribunal judgement.”

Also speaking, House of Representatives aspirant in the 2015 general elections and convener of the event, Hajia Rabi Salisu, said they chose to celebrate because Governor El-Rufai had in 100 days started fulfilling his campaign promises.

“Our governor is a leading example because he is the first governor in this whole federation to start the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage, when others are still foot dragging. Even if it is this minimum wage alone, he is supposed to be celebrated nationwide not even Kaduna State alone,” she said.

Hajia Rabi called on the people of Kaduna State, including the opposition, to support the government of Governor El-Rufai to enable him deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.