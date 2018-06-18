Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has hinted of his intention to quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He said himself and many others, who were allegedly maltreated by the APC, are presently at the departure lounge of the party.

Sani said the APC, as it is, today, stands on a foundation of injustice against its members, just as he reiterated that the party has failed to live up to its promises and pledges of a transparent internal democracy.

“We condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past for not being fair and just to its members, but the APC has found itself in similar, if not worst situation, as at today.”

The senator, who said, himself and other party members will not tolerate or condone injustices, however, said if solutions to the identified challenges in the APC are not taken care of in the coming weeks, there will be no going back on their decision to leave the party for good.

Addressing journalists who paid him Sallah homage in Kaduna, the senator also said he will be contesting the governorship of the state, unless the Kaduna political stakeholders, which he is a member, decide otherwise.

“There is a Kaduna political stakeholders, made up of former governors, lawmakers and various party chieftains, and, as a team player, I am a member. I am going to contest the governor of Kaduna State, but, if the stakeholders insist on me going back to the senate, I will have no objection, whatsoever.

“Nigerians are now more resolved and conscious to vote for people of integrity who will work for them, hence, I have the confidence of winning my election in whatever party I contest, because people will vote individuals based on merit, and not party, in the 2019 general elections.

“As it is today, over 25 registered political parties have come to us to express solidarity and support, and I can confirm to you that opposition from Kaduna State will come under an alliance of forces in the coming elections.

“I want to make it clear that should I contest and become the governor of Kaduna State, I will open the government house to the masses.

Senator Sani, who expressed optimism for a peaceful and transparent election in 2019, called on people to remain peaceful and work together to bring an end to violence, stressing that he has no grudges against anybody except political differences.