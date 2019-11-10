<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, as a super star and great capacity for leadership.

According to newsmen, El-Rufai spoke as Special Guest of Honour on Saturday during a Grand Reception in honour of the deputy governor at the New Choice Auditorium, Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

He said the honour done to his deputy was a well deserved one, adding, “she is not just celebrated today because she is a woman and a deputy governor but because she’s super smart and has great capacity.

“We shall pursue our mandate this time around with great vigour more so that we have considered her track record. Peaceful coexistence and our unity in diversity are our greatest strength.

“Our responsibility is to unite all indigenes of Kaduna State toward a common ground for all and sundry to thrive,” he said,” the governor said.

The deputy governor and chief celebrant said she was pleased to have been considered worthy of the position reposed on her.

Mrs Balarabe urged the people to remain peace ambassadors so that the next generation would be glad of the examples laid by their predecessors, adding “we are changing the narrative and moving forward”.

She particularly expressed gratitude to Gov. El-Rufai for the trust and confidence reposed on her, saying “I cherish this great privilege and promise to do my very best not to let you down”.

Prof. Kabiru Mato, the Chairman of the Organising Committee and Kaduna State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, had earlier commended the presence of the governor, noting that his presence gave the Southern Kaduna a sense of belonging.

In a goodwill message by Sen. Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna Central), El-rufa’i was commended for recognising the qualities of Hadiza, adding that “the sense of unity displayed by participants at this occasion is a demonstration that we are ready to move the state forward”.

Rep. Nicholas Garba (PDP-Jema’a/Sanga) also in his goodwill message acknowledged the governing style of El-rufa’i, describing it as uncommon.

“The Governor’s choice of his deputy no doubt can not be questioned as he never compromise excellence,” the lawmaker said.

Garba however urged the governor to consider the plight of the people by extending Infrastructural development to the Southern part of the state particularly road construction to ease transportation and boost economic development.

On his part, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad, the Emir of Jema’a who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, commended the organisers as well as the celebrant.

Muhammad said the honour was well deserved, adding “it is our believe that Dr Hadiza will not disappoint the governor on the confidence reposed on her”.