



The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has fixed May, 15, 2021 for the conduct of election into the 23 local government areas of the State.

The overseer of KADSIECOM in the State, Ibrahim Sambo, made the announcement while presenting the election timetable to the political parties in the State.

He said going by the timetable from Monday (February 15), the commission would commence activities with the issue of the notice.

“We expect that you will also get the election guidelines to be provided to you within the week” he said.

According to him, the commission is supposed to give political parties 90 days notice of election, adding that only parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be allowed to field candidates for the polls.

He added that between February 26 and March 28, party primaries are expected to be conducted under the supervision of the commission, “while Monday 8th March, 2021, political parties are expected to obtain forms from the commission headquarters.”





Sambo also stated that 21st April, 2021 is the deadline for submission of forms and list of candidates sponsored by political parties

He added that the same date, April 21, 2021 has been set for collection of nomination forms and commencement of payment by candidates of the non-refundable deposit and presentation of bank tellers to the Commission.

“26th-28th April, 2021 verification and sorting of forms submitted by candidates, 29th April, 2021 publication of personal particulars of candidates, 2nd May, 2021 last date for submission of Nomination forms and payments, 3rd May, 2021 publication of validly nominated candidates while 8th May 2021 is the last day for voluntary withdrawal by candidates and 13th May, 2021 last date for substitution of withdrawn candidates.

“14th May 2021 is end of electioneering campaign, while 15th May 2021 is the election day and 22nd May 2021 presentation of certificates of return while between 29th May – 5th June, 2021 is Chairmanship rerun where no clear winner emerges” he added.