The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIEC) has rescheduled election in Jaba, Kaura and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

Binta Saratu Dikko, chairman of the commission, who announced this on Thursday, said the fresh exercise would hold on June 2.

She also announced the results of Saturday election, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the chairmanship election in 13 councils while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in four councils.

She said the exercise was inconclusive in Chikun and Kaduna south.

According to her the APC won in Giwa, Igabi, Ikara Kaduna North, Kagarko, Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sabon Gari, Sanga, Soba and Zaria.

Dikko said the four councils won by the PDP are Jama’a, Kachia, Kauru and Zangon Kataf.

She said those who emerged winners would be issued certificates of return on Sunday.

The official announcement became necessary following controversy surrounding the previous results.

The PDP had alleged that some of the returning officers were abducted and the process was manipulated.