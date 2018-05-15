The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM) on Tuesday said it would conduct by-election in two wards in Kaduna South Local Government after declaring Saturday’s local government poll in the area inconclusive.

The electoral body declared the polls inconclusive following the disappearance of results from two wards.

SIECOM Returning Officer for the local government, Samaila Suleiman made the declaration after receiving the results for 11 out of the 13 wards in the area.

He said the results for Sabon Gari North and Sabon Gari South were not submitted by the officers assigned to the two wards after the Saturday, May 12 election.

Suleiman said that the by-election would be conducted on a date to be fixed by the state electoral agency.

It would be recalled that the local government poll in Chikun Local Government was on Monday also declared inconclusive following the disappearance of results from five wards in the area.

The returning officer for Chikun, Samuel Ndams, had said that the officials assigned to return the results in the affected wards absconded after the polls were conducted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, so far, officials of the electoral agency had released results for 17 local government areas out of the 21 councils, where the polls were held.

The ruling APC still leads with 12 local government areas and the PDP won in five local government areas.

NAN is yet to officially obtain the results for Kajuru and Kagarko Local Government Areas while election did not hold in Kaura and Jaba Local Governments.