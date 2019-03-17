



Alhaji Fahad Ahmed-Chikaji, a Peoples Redemption Party candidate for the Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Sunday conceded victory and congratulated the winner of the election, Aminu Shagali, the current Speaker of the assembly.

Fahad-Chikaji, who contested in the election to represent Sabongari Constituency, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Zaria.

He said the decision to accept defeat was informed by his desire to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and for peace to prevail.

He said: “I want to use this medium to first of all thank my Creator, there is no one worthy of adoration except Allah (SWT) who is the supreme architect of the universe and earth.

“He knows what is best for me and the people of Sabongari, therefore, my humble self, my family and my campaign team have decided to uphold the outcome of the just concluded state Assembly election.

“May God Almighty make it the best for the people of Sabongari in particular and Kaduna State at large.

”Therefore, I wish to congratulate the winner and Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali for the victory.”

Fahad-Chikaji said now that the election was over, he would focus on youths empowerment to groom them to become self-employed.

He said: “Now that the election is over, I will continue with my normal business of youth empowerment, training, sensitisation and enlightenment on drug abuse and other social vices.

“I want a situation where our youths will be trained in different skills to enable them become employers of labour instead of waiting for white collar jobs, which is very rare to come by.”

The PRP candidate appreciated the entire people of the constituency for their resilience, determination, courage and their coming out en-mass to exercise their franchise, and urged them to sustain the tempo.

“I thank you all for turning out en-mass for the March 9 gubernatorial and house of assembly elections. I congratulate all of you for your enthusiasm and peaceful conduct which led to successful elections,” he said.

He also commended the security agencies for playing significant role in ensuring that the election was peaceful and free of violence.

While thanking his PRP colleagues for their support and understanding, Fahad-Chikaji advised that they should be celebrating instead of lamenting.

According to him, PRP has established a legacy of transparency, holistic internal democracy and guaranteeing democratic freedom.