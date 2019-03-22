



The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested no fewer than 172 suspects over alleged involvement in various forms of malpractices during the just concluded general election in the state.

This was contained in a document made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, on Friday in Kaduna.

The police listed the alleged offences to include, snatching and destroying of electoral materials, alteration of elections results, and impersonation.

Other offences include possession of multiple permanent and temporary voter cards, 99,466 pieces of tamper-evident envelopes for used ballot papers, criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbances, political thuggery, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons, and theft of INEC materials among others.

The command indicated that exhibits recovered from the suspects included, 39 permanent and temporary voter cards, 99,466 pieces of tamper-evident envelopes for used ballot papers, 100 pieces of INEC observers jackets and a pair of army trouser.