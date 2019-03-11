



The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the results of the governorship election held in Kaduna State on Saturday.

The party’s agent, Mr. Jerry Ishaya, who stated this at the State Collation Centre, said the result was not the true reflection of the votes cast on Saturday.

He said the party has rejected the result in all its entirety.

Ishaya explained that PDP agents in Zaria, Kabau, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Soba and Lere Local Government Areas of the state have told the party leadership that card readers were not used at all.

He accused the security agents and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission of connivance to steal the mandate of the people.

He said, “We have formally written the INEC that card readers were not used in those local government areas mentioned.

“Our agents told us how security agents overpowered them in some areas.

“The results were manipulated in collaboration with the INEC, security agents.”

Also, the Deputy Director-General of the Kaduna PDP Campaign Organisation, Mr. Danjuma Sarki, described the result as a charade.

Sarki wondered how the All Progressives Congress scored almost the same result during the Presidential and Governorship elections when it was obvious that the turnout was low in the governorship election.

He said, “The result was not the true reflection of votes cast. The result of the Governorship elections is more than that of the Presidential which recorded high voters turn out.”